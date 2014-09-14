TIFF Beauty Buzz: How To Get Hailee Steinfeld's Red-Hot Makeup Look

With red eye makeup to match her floral cerise Dolce & Gabbana gown, Hailee Steinfeld was on fire at the premiere of The Keeping Room during the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 8. The look was “a little sweet, but a little badass,” says Nick Barose, the talented makeup artist behind the actress's siren look.

“Normally, there’s a rule that if you do strong eye, you can’t do a strong lip,” he says. “It works here, though, because the burgundy eye shadow and the red-toned lip doesn’t clash—it ends up being more monochromatic.”

When it came to keeping the 17-year-old’s makeup age-appropriate, Barose went for a fun-yet-elegant vibe. “It’s a little bit more than what I would normally do, but it worked for this occasion,” he says. “I’m playing just with the color, and keeping the skin luminous, fresh and youthful.”

To perfect Steinfeld’s look, Barose used Estée Lauder’s Pure Color Envy Eyeshadow palette in Currant Desire ($50). “It’s a burgundy palette that’s perfect for creating smoky eyes,” he says. For the lip, he chose Estee Lauder’s Pure Color Envy Lipstick in Envious ($30).

“I use it more as a stain, so that way the whole look isn’t overwhelming," Barose added. "It looks like you just ate a bowl of berries and then had a glass of red wine!”

Check out all out TIFF 2014 coverage, including the inside scoop on the hottest party of the film festival!