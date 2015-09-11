Sandra Bullock and the Cast of Our Brand Is Crisis Stop by the InStyle TIFF Portrait Studio 

The 2015 Toronto International Film Festival is in full effect, and Team InStyle is bringing you all the action straight from the fest! We teamed up with our sister publications People and Entertainment Weekly to build a pop-up portrait studio in the heart of downtown Toronto, where we’re interviewing and photographing all the biggest stars of the fest.

Friday afternoon, the cast of Our Brand Is Crisis stopped by, including Sandra Bullock, Zoe Kazan, Scoot McNairy, Grant Heslov, and David Gordon Green.

"She is complicated, but she is also incredibly brilliant at what she does," Bullock says of her character in the film--a movie about the use of American political campaign strategies in South America. "She is able to do what she does without her conscience stepping in up to a certain point, and you see what happens when that shift is made when someone gets in and allows her to see the repercussions and the ramifications of what she’s done and she has to look at that. You wonder is she going to look away or is she going to ignore as she always has and keep going through?

What's up next for the star? Only time will tell! "It was two years before I found this [role] and it might be another two years before I find something else. I don’t know what I am looking for, but I am just looking to get into the car pool lane on time and not get fussed at," says Bullock, who is mom to son Louis. "That is really my goal right now. If a good role comes along, that is icing on the cake."

Watch Bullock share additional thoughts at TIFF here:

