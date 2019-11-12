T.I.'s Daughter Unfollowed Her Dad on Instagram

Image zoom John Lamparski/Getty Images, Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Last week, rapper T.I. told the entire world that he accompanied his daughter, Deyjah Harris, to her gynecologist appointments so that he could make sure that her hymen was still intact.

Well, after that fun fact made its rounds on the internet, Harris made a huge move: she unfollowed her dad on Instagram. Page Six reports that Harris hasn't made any official statement on the matter, but her online moves speak volumes. In addition to unfollowing her pops, Harris liked tweets that called him "possessive" and "controlling."

Her dad's not the only one. Harris has also unfollowed Tameka "Tiny" Cottle, his wife, and stepsister Zonnique Pullins. Her only (maybe) response to her dad's comment was a tweet that read, "I loveeeeeee yalllllll." She posted it after a wave of support came in from her fans.

i loveeeeeee yalllllll🥺 — Deyjah Harris✨ (@yafavdeyj) November 6, 2019

T.I. spoke about his hymen concerns when he made an appearance on an episode of the Ladies Like Us podcast, which has since been deleted.

"We have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen," he said. "As of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact."

T.I. faced a tsunami of criticism, including a statement from the World Health Organization, which called the idea of a hymen check "a violation of the human rights of girls and women" and stated that the practice "has no scientific or clinical basis."