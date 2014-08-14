Throwback Thursday: See Birthday Girl Halle Berry's InStyle Cover from 2000!

Halle Berry, who rings in her 48th birthday today, boasts an impressive resume that includes an Oscar, charitable efforts, and her role as mother to daughter Nahla, 6, and son Maceo, 10 months. Today, we look back at one of Berry's InStyle covers from 2000 (above) which shows off the then 33-year-old's signature short crop, whic she wore while promoting the first X-Men movie. The actress, who stars in the sci-fi drama Extant, has come a long way since her beauty pageant days, and we can't help but take a look back in honor of Berry's big day, which coincidentally coincides with Throwback Thursday. Click through our gallery to see Halle Berry transform from a fresh-faced teen to bonafide Hollywood star.