Three Ways to Wear Metallics During the Day 

When getting dressed each morning, we often gravitate toward our closet staples. Shying away from bright and bold pieces means there's no risk of committing fashion faux pas. Recently though, we’ve overcome our fear—with metallics. Often reserved for nighttime affairs, we have been bringing metallics everywhere, from the office to an afternoon of shopping to Sunday brunch. Below, we’ve rounded up three ways to start incorporating metallics into your wardrobe. Consider it proof that it's possible to shine during the day and night.

Keep it Simple

Courtesy (5)

For the sartorially shy, start with just the accessories. This metallic shoe and bag combo is just enough to try out the trend without it overwhelming you.

Shop the look: Play Comme Des Garcons Red Heart tee, $85; jcrew.com. Ksubi jeans, $220; ksubi.com. Pandora bracelet, $55; pandora.net. Philipp Plein handbag, $3,638; plein.com. Yosi Samra shoes, $150; yosisamra.com.

Start to Twinkle

Courtesy (4)

Picking a focal point always makes it easier, like this Alice + Olivia metallic skirt. To tie the look together, we’ve offset the the shine with solid but complementary pieces.

Shop the look: Morgan Taylor necklace, $275; shopmorgantaylor.com. Three Floor top, $85; threefloorfashion.com. Alice + Olivia pleated metallic skirt, $495; net-a-porter.com. Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Satin flats, $995; saksfifthavenue.com.

Let it Shine

Courtesy (4)

Have fun with metallics with this bright Rebecca Minkoff dress and Chiara Ferragni shoes. Having two different focal points here really punches up your look.

Shop the look: Rebecca Minkoff dress, $248; rebeccaminkoff.com. Drift/Riot cuff, $120; driftriot.com. Want Les Essentials de la Vie bag, $395; wantessentiels.com. Chiara Ferragni sneakers, $626; chiaraferragnicollection.com.

