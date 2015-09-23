3 Super-Chic Ways to Wear a Bodysuit

Sleek and effortless, the bodysuit offers an an easy alternative to your everyday t-shirt. And like the tee, it can easily be dressed up a la Kendall Jenner or down depending on the occasion. Below, we’ve done the hard work for you and styled this one-piece ($19, le3no.com) three different ways.

For Work

Courtesy

Pair your bodysuit with a skirt and blazer to create a more polished look. Continue the office-appropriate vibe with sturdy extras.

Shop the look: Miu Miu skirt, $960; net-a-porter.com. Zara blazer, $129; zara.com. Cecelia New York pump, $185; cecelianewyork.com. Kate Spade bag, $298; katespade.com.

For Play

Courtesy

Use this bodysuit as a minimal compliment to your sequined skirt and sparkly earrings.

Shop the look: H&M skirt, $40; hm.com. Sam Edelman clutch, $90; 6pm.com. April Soderstrom earrings, $23; aprilsoderstrom.com. Miu Miu pumps, $795; net-a-porter.com.

For the Weekend

Courtesy

After a long week of work, there is nothing more important than comfort. Pair your one-piece with cool mom jeans and sneakers for the ultimate casual ensemble.

Shop the look: Topshop jeans, $70; topshop.com. Rebecca Taylor jacket, $495; rebeccataylor.com. Dagne Dover bag, $175; dagnedover.com. PANDORA bracelet, $55; pandora.net. Adidas sneakers, $80; adidas.com.

RELATED: 3 Ways to Wear Glittery Shoes