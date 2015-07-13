3 Ways to Wear the T-Shirt Dress 

It's no secret that the T-shirt dress comes out on top as one of the most versatile pieces around. Not only does it deliver on comfort, but it can be worn on any occasion, any season. We took one of our favorites, this gray Current/Elliott tee dress ($148; blueandcream.com) and styled it three ways. Shop each look, below.

For the Office

Courtesy

Make the dress more work appropriate by shrugging on an oversized blazer. Add a belt to cinch in your waist and throw on some cute flats for a more polished look.

Shop the look: Zara jacket, $50; zara.com. Barneys belt, $125; barneys.com. Aquazzura shoes, $675; net-a-porter.com.

For a Date

Courtesy

Show off your frame in this dress by wearing it on its own. Pair with fun accessories for your night on the town.

Shop the look: Topshop necklace, $15; topshop.com. H&M clutch, $25; hm.com. Proenza Schouler shoes, $412; farfetch.com.

For the Weekend

Courtesy

Turn this dress into a casual affair with sneakers and mirrored sunglasses for the weekend. A printed backpack will store all your stuff while adding some color to this look.

Shop the look: Ray-Ban sunglasses, $170; sunglasshut.com. Toms backpack, $98; nordstrom.com. Superga shoes, $80; superga-usa.com.

