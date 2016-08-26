Frosé Is the Official Drink of Summer—and We've Got the Easiest Recipe

If rosé is synonymous with summer, then we suggest you finish the season off right. ICYMI, frosé (aka frozen rosé) is the newly-anointed "It" beverage, and all it takes is three ingredients (rosé, pomegrante syrup, and lime juice) to breathe new life into your favorite pink drink. We tapped N.Y.C. mixologist Lauren Davis of the Chelsea speakeasy-style bar Raines Law Room to drop by our office—just in time for happy hour—and show us how it's done in a live broadcast on our Facebook page. Hit play to watch the full video above, and read on for the full recipe. What a time to be alive.

Dark Horse Frosé

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients

1 bottle of Dark Horse Rosé

8 oz pomegranate syrup (4 oz pomegranate juice and 4 oz sugar)

3 oz fresh lime juice

Fresh herbs or pomegrante seeds for garnish (optional)

Directions

1. Pour bottle of Dark Horse Rosé into a quart container. Freeze for 6 hours or overnight.

2. Combine pomegranate juice and sugar. Stir until sugar dissolves.

3. Combine Dark Horse Rosé, pomegranate syrup, and strained lime juice in a blender and blend until smooth.

4. Transfer blender to freezer and let thicken for 20-30 minutes.

5. Pour into glass, garnish with fresh herbs or pomegranate seeds.