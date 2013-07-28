Three Easy Ways to Repair Damaged Beach Hair

A weekend lounging by the beach or pool is always relaxing, but surfer-chic texture aside, the combination of the sun, sand and salt water can take a toll on your hair. Give your strands some much-needed R&R with these three hydrating treatments. Whether you only have a minute or all night to revive your hair, the trio of moisturizing products below have you covered.

IF YOU HAVE ALL NIGHT:If your strands are seriously parched, your best bet is to let them recover overnight. Sachajuan's intensive Over Night Hair Repair ($60; sephora.com) glides on like a lightweight serum, but does double duty to repair damage from the inside out, filling gaps in your hair follicle using the brand's patented Ocean Silk Technology. Plus, there's no need to sleep with a shower cap on -- the treatment is so sheer, you'll wake up with nary a spot on your pillowcase.

IF YOU HAVE AN HOUR:While the directions for Bumble and Bumble's Quenching Masque ($37; bumbleandbumble.com) only calls for ten minutes of conditioning time, we like to leave it in a little longer to let our hair fully soak up its benefits. The hydrating aloe leaf juice soothes tired strands, while restoring the moisture lost at sea.

IF YOU HAVE A MINUTE:Do you believe in magic? After using the Carol's Daughter Monoi Split End Sealer ($25; sephora.com), we definitely do. Split ends disappear with this monoi and coconut oil-rich serum. Work it into your mid-lengths and tips for best results.

