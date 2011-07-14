Three Cheers for the U.S. Women's World Cup Team!

The U.S. women’s soccer team is headed to the World Cup! After thrillingly defeating France 3-1 on Wednesday, the ladies are now headed to the final match against Japan this Sunday, the first time the national women’s team landed in the match since 1999. And what will the superstar athletes be wearing? Their Nike uniforms, which are made from recycled plastic bottles. The jerseys, which come in both white (home games) and black (away games) were "inspired by the beautiful but deadly black widow spider," Nike told NPR. If you really want to get into the soccer spirit, you can score your own online for $80 at USSoccerStore.com. Watch the final this Sunday at 2 p.m. EST on ESPN. You go girls!

