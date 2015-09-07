Three '70s Beauty Trends to Try Right Now

If the fall runways are any indication, the '70s are back in all their effortless and easygoing glory—and the resurgence goes well beyond bell-bottoms and fringed, suede vests. Here, makeup artist Mimi Tran breaks down the prettiest, retro-inspired beauty looks of the season:

Sun-kissed Skin

The era saw a rise in bronzed skin, the result of a national obsession with suntanning and tawny icons like Farrah Fawcett. And while real tans are (thankfully) out of fashion, earthy, sun-swept complexions continues to dominate, popping up at shows like Moschino and Herve Leger, where makeup artist Val Garland channeled California girls. “This look is really simple and warms the complexion,” says Tran. To replicate it, she suggests applying an orange cream blush, like this one from Chanel, to the apples of the cheeks, blending it out using your fingertips or a beauty blender to fade the color into the temples. For more dimension, take a fluffy brush and lightly sweep a matte (not shimmery) bronzer like Chanel’s Les Beige Healthy Glow Sheer Colour in N50 ($58, chanel.com) under the cheekbones to contour.

Bold Eyeliner

Punk beauty rebel Siouxsie Sioux ushered in a new appreciation for graphic black eyeliner in the 70s, and this season models at Elie Saab and Saint Laurent sported modern interpretations of her signature style. For a more wearable, everyday liner look, though, Tran says to think more Sophia Loren than Siouxsie: “You can play up the eyes with a single swoop of liner and nothing else.” She says to prime your lids with a brightening but matte primer or concealer (we like this one from Pixi by Petra) to create a smooth canvas for liner to cling to. A felt-tip liquid liner, like Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner ($22, sephora.com), will give you the cleanest line, says Tran. Draw your regular wing along the upper lash line and then add additional drama by extending it out, adding a second, shorter wing along the bottom lash line.

Pastel Lids

Take a hint from Blondie front woman Debbie Harry’s blue eye shadow habit, echoed at Céline this year: Tran recommends easing into the trend by playing with the placement of the color. Instead of wearing it only on your eyelids “try wearing it just along the outer corners of your eyes in a boxier shape or extending it out,” says Tran. “White eyeliner can also really make a pastel shadow stand out.” For something even subtler, skip the shadow altogether and wear a colorful liner, like Nars Larger Than Life Long-Wear Eyeliner ($25, narscosmetics.com) in Barrow Street or Khao San Road, along the upper lash line.

