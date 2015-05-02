Thoughtful Mother's Day Gift Picks from Etsy (And They're All Under $40)

Mother's Day is the holiday where it's particularly important to put a great deal of thought into the gift you buy. You want to find a present with a personal touch, something that feels very you, and something that she will get a lot of use (or wear!) out of. All that plus the gift should really epitomize the bond you two share.

Enter Etsy with its sweet handmade knickknacks and unique offerings–genius! So we rounded up the sweetest finds from Etsy that are sure to tug at your mother's heart. Warning: these picks will put your siblings to shame!

Handmade iPhone case with real pressed flowers (top), $20; etsy.com.

Custom keychain crafted of vintage flatware and stamped with your message of choice, $15 for one; etsy.com.

Courtesy

Personalized tablet stand cutting board; $20; etsy.com.

Courtesy

Birthstone necklace with custom inital charms, $40; etsy.com.

Courtesy

Vegan raspberry lemonade handmade soap, $7; esty.com.

Courtesy

Custom monogrammed jewelry dish, $14 each; etsy.com.

Courtesy

Customized latitude and longitude 14K gold-filled bangle, $28 each; etsy.com.

Courtesy

Handmade all-natural rose bath bombs, $5 each; etsy.com.

Courtesy

Personalized sterling silver ring with custom inscription, $30; etsy.com.

Courtesy

