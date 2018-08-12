Thomas Markle Claims Meghan Never Sent Him an Invitation to the Royal Wedding

It’s been nearly three months since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot. The newlyweds have seemingly settled into married life, attending public outings as the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex and preparing for an upcoming royal tour.

However, not everyone has moved on from their special day. Yep, that’s right, Meghan’s dad, Thomas, would still like to air his grievances surrounding the major event.

In a new interview with the Daily Mail (not to be confused with the 9-hour discussion he had with the publication a couple of weeks ago), Thomas claims that Meghan and Harry never sent him a formal invitation to the wedding.

"I never got a wedding invitation," Thomas said. "At first I thought, 'That's OK, because I'm part of the wedding,' but I would have loved to have had an invitation to put in a frame."

BEN BIRCHALL

Additionally, Meghan’s estranged father says he asked her to mail invites to his side of the family. Meghan reportedly didn’t comply with her father’s wishes, and he isn’t too happy about that, either.

“I asked Meghan to send invitations to all my family," Thomas explained. "I told her they wouldn't be able to come because they would never be able to afford the flight but that it would be a nice gesture on her part. Of course that didn't happen."

He’s especially upset because of the grand gesture Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, received in place of a traditional snail mail message. According to Thomas, two reps from the Los Angeles British consulate came to Doria’s front door to present her with an official scroll that showcased the Queen’s formal wedding announcement. “No one came to my door in Mexico," Thomas revealed. "I would have liked the engagement announcement, too."

Just when you thought we were coming to the bottom of the list of his complaints, Thomas also added that Harry and Meghan would not allow him to make a speech at the ceremony that he wasn’t formally invited to.

After telling Harry via phone that he’d “like to make a little speech,” the prince said, “You will have to talk to Meghan.”

RELATED: We Can Officially Blame Meghan Markle's Dad for Less Access to the Royal Family

Meghan apparently told her father there was “no room.” But just in case you were wondering what Thomas was planning on saying, here you go:

“I was going to recount the funny story about how she broke the news to me about dating Harry: 'Daddy, I've met a man… Daddy, he's English… Daddy, he's a prince,” said Mr. Markle.

“I thought it was a cute story. Like any father I wanted to say a few words. I was going to thank the royal family for welcoming my beautiful daughter into their family. But it was a speech that I was never going to be allowed to give. That hurt.”