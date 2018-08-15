Why Meghan Markle’s Mom Probably Won’t Get Involved in Her Feud with Dad

To put it mildly, Thomas Markle is causing his family a headache. The 74-year-old former lighting director is all about the royal drama right now, and with his daughter joining Celebrity Big Brother (no not Meghan, the other one), we'd imagine the salacious gossip and head-splitting yapping will only amp up.

The very ugly (and very public) rift between Meghan and her family doesn't look like it's going to be resolved anytime soon, but a Daily Mail source claims to have the solution to finally connecting the two: Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

"Thomas is speaking to the press more than he's reached out and spoken to his own daughter," the source said. "Despite Thomas's claim that he has no way to reach Meghan, he knows that her mother Doria is in touch with her and Thomas knows how to reach Doria."

"If Thomas truly wanted to speak with Meghan, he could easily have sent a letter to her mother and asked her to pass it along," they concluded.

While that all sounds well and good, taking a second glance at Thomas and Doria's current relationship might make this source reconsider.

AFP/Getty Images, GLH/BACKGRID

They allegedly aren't on the best terms right now, despite the fact that post-divorce, things were actually pretty great.

“What’s so incredible, you know, is that my parents split up when I was two, [but] I never saw them fight. We would still take vacations together. My dad would come on Sundays to drop me off, and we’d watch Jeopardy! eating dinner on TV trays, the three of us," Meghan once said in a Vanity Fair interview. "We were still so close-knit.”

RELATED: Before She Met Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Blogged About Kate Middleton and Being a Princess

But then, well, the embarrassing staged photos and skipped wedding and rotation of talk show appearances happened, and now things are so bad Queen Elizabeth might have to get involved. Understandably, that's reportedly caused some tension between the exes.

Tabloids report that Doria and Thomas went from amicable co-parents to being "barely on speaking terms" after Thomas's other kids began talking trash about Meghan so publicly.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

“Thomas and Doria are currently barely speaking to one another. He is trying to make peace after everything that has happened," a source told The Sun. "Their relationship had been hanging by a thread for months before the staged photo scandals. He had told friends that he wanted to come with the peace gesture for an appeasement before the wedding and his daughter’s big day, but his recent actions have crushed that.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Brother Is Now Taking Sides in Her Family Drama

"The couple [was] also at odds with one another because of his other children speaking out so disrespectfully about Meghan in the last year," they added. "She had asked him to have them not do so, but little changed."

So maybe Doria isn't the best person for Thomas to call after all.