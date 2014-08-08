Think You're a Beauty Wiz? Discover 8 Surprising Facts Behind Elizabeth Arden’s Iconic Eight Hour Cream

Rifle through any beauty editor's bag and chances are you'll find some form of Elizabeth Arden’s Eight-Hour Cream stashed amongst the lotions and potions. In its 84 years on the market, it’s no surprise that the multipurpose balm has been a perennial favorite, solving a plethora of beauty conundrums--from chapped lips to skinned knees to horse bruises (yes, really!). With the magical ingredient infused in many of the brand's products (even tinted lip balm), you're sure to find something to fit your beauty needs. In honor of 8/8, here are eight little-known facts you may not have known about the iconic product:

1. 1930: 84 years ago, this product was created by Elizabeth Arden herself.

2. The Magic Eight: Eight hours after a loyal client applied the cream on her child’s skinned knee, the wound nearly healed-that’s how this product got its name.

3. The balm was so effective, Ms. Arden used it to soothe her thoroughbred horses’ bruises!

4. Eight Hour Cream still uses Elizabeth Arden’s original skin soothing formula.

5. The iconic beauty product has received over 115 beauty awards worldwide.

6. It is considered a key part of the celebrity makeup artist bag: dabbed over eye shadows for a glossy look, patted over the cheekbones to give dewy highlights, brushed through brows to tame and condition-all tricks found on the runways of New York Fashion Week.

7. It’s more than a balm! This multitasker can pamper your stiletto-ravaged feet, calm irritated skin, and soften your cuticles for a DIY manicure.

8. Eight Hour Cream has evolved to an entire product line including a Fragrance Free Cream, Nighttime Miracle Moisturizer, and Intensive Lip Repair Balm to name a few!

Courtesy

Find this limited edition Eight Hour Cream Gold Collection in stores/online mid-August!