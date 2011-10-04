Think Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

AP Images; Time Inc. Digital Studio
Think pink! October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and many celebrities, fashion labels, and makeup companies came up with great new ways to support the cause. We've rounded up all the stars who are giving back (like Christina Applegate), fashion, beauty, and home items that donate proceeds to fund research, and breast-cancer themed tees worn and loved by celebrities for our new Breast Cancer Awareness section on InStyle.com. Go ahead... see, shop, and be inspired now!