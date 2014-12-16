Think Pink! 4 Beautiful Ways to Channel Nicki Minaj's Fierce New Album, The Pinkprint

All hail Queen Nicki! If you're like us, you've probably had Nicki Minaj’s The Pinkprint on repeat since its official release yesterday. As the magenta fingerprint on the cover suggests, this proves to be Minaj's most personal album yet, with emotional songs like "All Things Go," "Pills N Potions," "The Crying Game," and "I Lied" driving the point home. Alternately, high-energy tracks like "Anaconda," "The Night Is Still Young," "Trini Dem Girls," and of course "Feelin' Myself," which features Beyoncé, have us wanting to crank up the volume and do nothing but party.

As if we weren't inspired enough to channel Minaj's badass, girl power attitude after listening to the entire track list over and over, we're also giving our beauty routines an extra-rosy twist by incorporating The Pinkprint into our beauty routines.

A statement lip or a bold nail are two of the easiest ways to take Minaj's trademark hue into your makeup bag---try layering MAC's lipstick in Show Orchid ($16; maccosmetics.com) under a layer of the Dazzleglass in Funtabulous ($20; maccosmetics) to get that multi-dimensional fuchsia-rose exact, and lacquer up in a magenta nail color like Dolce & Gabbana's Passione 121 ($25; nordstrom.com) to carry the shade onto your manicure.

A complementary blush like Estee Lauder's Pure Color Cheek Rush in X-Pose Rose ($30; sephora.com) adds the perfect backdrop to the day-glo lip, but is sheer and subtle enough to not compete with the effect and looks gorgeous worn solo. If you're feeling extra bold, try a Pinkprint-inspired shadow. We love Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics' Loose Color Concentrate in Cherry Bomb ($14; sephora.com), which is stunning on your lids, but can also be used to amp up the intensity of your cheek or lip color if you feel like going all out.

We recommend working either a cheek and lip combo, or a statement eye alone---the effect can be overwhelming when paired together---but whatever you decide, make sure to include Minaj's signature cat-eye in the look like any good stan. A pen-shaped stylo like Maybelline's Master Precise Ink liner ($8; ulta.com) combines the control of a traditional pencil with the graphic effect of a liquid to create a wing so sharp, it just might stab someone.

