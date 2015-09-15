Get Out of Town! Escape to the Catskills After the Craziness of Fashion Week

Admit it, you're exhausted! It's been a week of fashion craziness and you deserve a break.

So hit the road! In less than a three-hour drive, you can be in the rolling hills of New York State's Catskill region, with old-timey grain silos, cows roaming the countryside, endless fresh air, and more diversions than you can fit into a weekend. No wonder this is the go-to getaway for artsy Brooklynites—and adventure types, and foodies, and pretty much anyone who appreciates beauty and nature.

Start with a hike to Kaaterskill Falls (below). Dropping in two tiers over 260 feet, Kaaterskill Falls has been one of the region's most popular destinations for centuries. Its rushing water and stunning landscape has urged artists to put pen to paper and paintbrush to canvas. Spend a day and you'll see why.

Food here is locavore to the extreme, so pop into the recently opened Mama’s Boy Burger, housed in a colorful cottage in Tannersville (less than 10 minutes' drive from the Falls), for classic burgers, grilled cheese, onion rings, and ice cream sundaes. Mama’s Boy Burgers sources its meat and eggs from JJF Farm, just a mile and a half down the road.

Looking for some thrills? Head to Hunter for the SkyRider Zipline Tour (at top). There you'll whiz through the trees across more than 4.6 miles of zipline—the longest, fastest, and highest zipline tour in North America, and the second largest in the world. The tour includes five unique side-by-side racing ziplines where the first sets you soaring 600 feet above the valley, reaching speeds up to 50 mph.

Spend the rest of the weekend exploring the art scene: Attend a performance put on by the Catskill Mountain Foundation; see world-class dancers on the stage of the Orpheum Film and Performing Arts Theater; and view the works of local artists in the contemporary Kaaterskill Art Gallery. Or just check out the view.

After all that, crash at the Kaatskill Mountain Club Resort & Spa, with sweeping views of Hunter Mountain. Book a spa treatment like a lavender and ginger limeade scrub, a customized massage with essential oils, or a facial with high-performance herbal enzyme peels to wash away the week before.

