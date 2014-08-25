Things Our Editors Loved at the NY Now Home and Gift Show

For InStyle's Life Etc. editors, the NY Now trade show provides inspiration and products for many of the magazines life and home stories. Thousands of vendors descend upon the city for the event (held twice a year, in both winter and in summer), which offers an array of gorgeous home goods to store buyers, decorators and press.

This summer's selection included everything from patterned silk and cotton pillows in an array of hues (like those belonging to textile designer John Robsaw, pictured above) to shiny, handmade brass candles. Marble, wood and copper were a big trend at the August show.

Courtesy

Dress up your wall or kitchen counter with a grouping of these geometric cutting boards, handmade by Brooklyn-based duo, via Fort Standard.

Courtesy

We love this unlikely pairing of pillows nestled on a distressed antique chair from Dransfield and Ross.

Courtesy

These gorgeous ornaments from lbk studio, filled with feathers, shells, and plants, are so visually breathtaking! They really pop off this white wall, but imagine how sublime they would look on a dark surface, like slate.

Courtesy

Coral & Tusk is known for whimsical embroidered textiles, featuring woodland creatures, arrows, feathers, and more. We love the new graphic patterns on sapphire blue silk- they would look so elegant on a cream colored sofa or armchair.

Courtesy

Marble (in shades of white, grey and black) is a classic material, but new, streamlined shapes from Couleur Nature make these serving pieces feel modern.

Courtesy

These florescent chopping blocks (from Seletti) in cute shapes will make your prep work that much more fun! Plus, they're great conversation starters.

Courtesy

Forrest Lewinger makes lovely ceramic pieces, usually consisting of a more subtler palette, but these bold vessels really feel fashion-forward. You almost want to wear them—or at least put together an outfit inspired by them!

Courtesy

We've been fans of the Brooklyn-based tea company Bellocq for years (their fragrant blends are packaged in equally gorgeous tins). This fall, the company will be selling handcrafted candles with scents that are evocative of their best-selling teas. Our favorite: Majorelle Mint, a heady mix of mint, green tea, and cedar.

Need more decorating inspiration? Check out stylist Will Taylor's tips for experimenting with bold colors in your home.