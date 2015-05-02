Things Are Heating Up on Orphan Black—and We Have All the Fashion Details

On last week’s episode of Orphan Black, we saw the death of a Project Castor clone and a power move made by the now-dynamic duo of Alison and Donnie Hendrix. That, and an emotional goodbye between Sarah and her daughter, made for quite the emotional roller coaster. This week, we pick up right where we left off with the Clone Club, and we’ll also learn something shocking about the male clones. Before tonight’s brand-new episode, we’re taking a look at two more of our favorite outfits from this season so far, as well as a sneak peek at what we’ll see tonight! Click through the gallery to see our picks, and tune in to BBC America tonight at 9 p.m. ET.

PHOTOS: Our Favorite Fashion So Far from Season 3 of Orphan Black