Thierry Mugler's Angel Perfume Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Happy 20th birthday, Angel! It seems like only yesterday when we were first introduced to Thierry Mugler’s iconic Angel fragrance, which was one of the first to incorporate gourmand notes like honey, chocolate, and caramel. To celebrate Angel's milestone year, we caught up with the scent's spokesperson Eva Mendes to find out what the perfume means to her. "Thierry Mugler's Angel embodies a universal femininity that stands on its own," said Mendes, who used to borrow the perfume from her sisters growing up. "I know a lot of women who have been loyal to the fragrance for many years, so I’ve been a fan since I was very young. When Angel was first introduced, it was bold and daring and it’s easy to understand why it is still one of the most popular fragrances in the world." Shop the classic for $72 at muglerstoreusa.com.

