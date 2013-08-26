They Said What? Celebrity Tweets During The #VMAs

Image zoom Courtesy Justin Timberlake

Not everyone was able to make it Brooklyn last night for the Video Music Awards, but judging from the LOLs in our Twitter stream, it was almost more fun couch surfing. From Lena Dunham, who was in her home just a few blocks away, to Samuel L. Jackson, who paused his Breaking Bad ritual to catch Lady Gaga, everyone had something to say. From 140-character squeals of delight to virtual eye rolls, here are our favorite celebrity tweets during the VMAs.

And, as shown with these Instagrams, Justin Timberlake proved he was not only the #PresidentofPop but also the King of Social Media, tweeting right before and immediately after his epic 15-minute performance.

Congrats again to @jtimberlake. Killed it tonight. Whereas I broke a sweat giving an intro. #MTVVMA — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) August 26, 2013

VMAs: Stop all this "what's up Brooklyn!!!" What's up is I'm 10 blocks away in my nightgown trying to keep my dog from drinking his own piss — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) August 26, 2013

I'm officially a bald California hippie, as I'm receiving texts from people going to burning man but none from anyone going to the vma's. — moby Ⓥ (@thelittleidiot) August 26, 2013

Oh my god #NYSNC Im jumping up and down in my bed room like Im in Junior High again! #Amazing #BestPartOfTheVMAs — Kelly Osbourne (@KellyOsbourne) August 26, 2013

Lemme jus say, Lady Gaga set the bar pretty Muphugyn High w/ that opening @ The VMA's!!! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) August 26, 2013

Wish someone would teach that Justin guy how to dance. — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) August 26, 2013

Plus, click to see what everyone wore on the red carpet.

