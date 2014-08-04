These Star Rookies Are Battling It Out for the Top Spot in InStyle’s Second Annual Social Media Awards!

These celebrities may be new to the likes of Instagram and Twitter, but in no way does that lessen their impact. In fact, these stars boast at least 100,000 followers (and counting) in their social media accounts, and keep their fans entertained with updates, ranging from on-set sneak peeks to red carpet outfit snapshots.

From Sarah Jessica Parker's quirky ’grams and Lupita Nyongo’s flawless selfies, to Gwyneth Paltrow’s family snaps, Drew Barrymore's candid photos, and January Jones's silly hashtags, these social media rookies are quickly rising to the top of the digital game—and we've taken notice! They've all been nominated by our selection team to join our Rookie of the Year category in our second annual InStyle Social Media Awards. Who will win the coveted title? It's up to you.

The polls are open: Visit InStyle’s SMAs hub and cast your vote for your favorite social media rookie now! (And use #InStyleSMA when you share your picks.)