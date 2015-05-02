These $7,000 Christian Louboutins Stole The Show At Day One Of The NFL Draft

The first night of the NFL Draft has come and gone and the players brought their fashion A-game. While the bold suit and flashy tie pairings usually get all the attention, we had our eyes on the gold carpet and the even golder shoes worn by No. 3 pick Dante Fowler Jr. (seen here with his mom, Lanora, as his date).

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Fowler's custom spiked Christian Louboutin loafers, which cost a whopping $7,000, were quite the status symbol for the rookie from the University of Florida. You couldn't see the flash of red sole until Fowler walked across the stage as a newly drafted Jacksonville Jaguar, but what a detail: it picked up the crimson piping on his white tux. It's quite a step up from cleats!

