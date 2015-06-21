These 12 Flatforms Will Give You Just the Comfy Lift You Need

Wearing a pair of stilettos is guaranteed to make any woman look and feel extraordinary. Take a cue from Carrie Bradshaw, who was never seen without her sky-high Manolo Blahnik’s. Carrie made it look so simple, skipping down the streets of Manhattan in towering heels. In reality, wearing those beautiful stilettos all the time can leave you hobbling in pain. Our summer solution? The flatform. All season-long, substitute your typical 4-inch skinny heel for something quite a bit more comfortable but just as chic. The thick flat sole makes it easy to walk the streets without looking like you've drank one too many martinis. And on top of being pain free, flatforms easily translate from a day in the office to a night out—with some nice lift as well!

See below for some of our favorites, so you too can effortlessly strut your stuff all summer along.

Trust us, your feet will thank you!