Below is an excerpt from "There's a Perfect Statement Necklace for Every Sweater in Your Closet" which originally appeared on popsugar.com/fashion. Read the full story at popsugar.com.

Gone are the days of minimalism: It's winter, and it's time to layer up. In other words, there's no reason you shouldn't want to pile on pendants and chunky baubles with your sweaters. We promise, there's a statement choker or chain for every topper you've got. Don't believe us? Click here for a little street style inspiration, then learn six different ways to get crafty with your adornments.

MORE FROM POPSUGAR FASHION:• Why the Ear Party Is About to Be the New Arm Party• 7 Ways to Play the Layering Game with Your Lightweight Jackets• 13 Real-Girl Ways to Style Your Rings Like a Pro