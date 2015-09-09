There's Now an Alcohol That Can Provide Beauty Benefits

A tasty and much needed cocktail always has a tendency to be associated with not-so-good consequences. But, what if we told you that there’s now a way to sip your beauty routine without the dreaded hangover and undesirable skin freak-outs? Enter: TY KU Sake, an all-natural, low-calorie sake that grants some major beauty benefits. TY KU sake comes in a range of different flavors (cucumber and coconut to name a few), and can be consumed topically or as a post-long day treat (don't hesitate to pair it with sushi!). Scroll down to see how this Japanese-inspired alcohol can complement your beauty regimen.

Lightens the Skin:

While drinking a lot of water, exfoliating the skin and wearing sunscreen all work to lighten skin, sake contains kojic acid, a compound that naturally minimizes melanin that your skin produces. This compound also works to lighten the skin, thus ridding troublesome skin spots.

Hydrates the Skin:

Healthy-looking, glowing skin is always a plus. That said, sake is in a serious competition with your deep conditioner and moisturizer. Why? It contains prolin and glutamic acid, which both help to condition the hair and skin while also keeping it soft. This, in turn, helps prevent dry, damaged skin and hair.

Anti-Aging Qualities:

Say goodbye to wrinkles! Everyone loves a good anti-aging formula, especially when there’s a good time associated with it. Sake contains ferulic acid, an active ingredient in many skin care products that helps to prevent wrinkles, sagging and skin spots. Ferulic acids also protect skin against harmful UV rays that can damage the skin. A sip of sake is the perfect complement to your trusty sunscreen or anti-aging cream.

Tones the Skin:

It’s time to get creative with your choice of toner. Believe it or not, sake has been used as an alternative skin toner in Japan due to the saccharides and amino acids that it contains. Simply apply the sake with a cotton swab after washing the face to remove any traces of dirt or oil on the skin.

