Malia Obama, the president's eldest daughter, is taking after her mother First Lady Michelle Obama as a rising style star. Last week, the 12-year-old wore a green printed dress by Chris Benz for the White House state dinner, a look from the designer's spring 2010 collection. Meanwhile, her mother chose a red gown by Alexander McQueen for the same occasion.

MORE:• Michelle Obama's Red Looks• The First Lady's Jewelry Transformation