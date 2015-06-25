 #ThePowerOfMakeup: These Instagram Makeover Photos Will Blow Your Mind

If we all took a page from the book of Beyoncé mantras, our Instagram feeds would look quite different. Rather than filtered, edited images that downplay what we consider to be flaws, we’d have plenty of makeup-free selfies that showcase our best woke-up-like-this faces. And while sharing your natural beauty with the world is an empowering move, let’s face it: we all (yes, even some gentlemen) love to dabble on our favorite beauty products each day. After all, what’s the point of investing time and energy into sourcing the greatest foundation, mascara, eye shadow, and lipstick available if they’re not to be used?

Thanks to YouTube beauty pro NikkieTutorials’s viral video, in which she transforms half of her face with products, women around the world are now wholly embracing their affinity for everything makeup related. “There are no rules for makeup, and makeup is there for days when you wanna look hella good,” she says in video. The anti-shaming trend has naturally hit Instagram and women are sharing images of themselves wearing half a face of make up in celebration of #thepowerofmakeup. Below, some of the most honorable examples. I love make-up but I also love myself with or without it! Love yourself no matter what! 😘 Inspired by @nikkietutorials #thepowerofmakeup #beforeandafter #loveyourself #beautiful #makeup #nikkietutorials A photo posted by 🌸Katie Jean🌸 (@ktjean430) on Jun 25, 2015 at 8:01am PDT

So there is an empowerment movement going on because there are people makeup-shaming others for putting on makeup. Well, here is my picture, natural versus makeup. I enjoy myself in both! I love makeup because it's a form of art; sculpting, shadows, highlights, pops of colors, brushes and other tools. #thepowerofmakeup #beforeandafter #noshame #confidence #beautywithin #whocareswhatothersthink A photo posted by Melissa (@girly.tomboy123) on Jun 25, 2015 at 6:55am PDT

Before you freak out. Here's why I'm posting this. When I was in middle school I hated myself. People endlessly teased me for how I looked and how I dressed. I guess I was a late bloomer lol. When I was 15 my sister put makeup on me (never knowing I would actually like it) if you were to ask me in middle school if I would ever put on makeup id say no (I didn't see the point In making a line around my Eye). I continued to put makeup on myself throughout my freshman year and at first I hated it. It took me longer to get ready and of course it was inconvenient. But I did it anyway. It wasn't until my sophomore year I discovered a youtuber (Dulce Candy) and I found this whole community of girls just experimenting with makeup. And it wasn't because it was to impress men. It was because it was FUN. From that point on I liked using color when I did my makeup. I experimented with my look because I LOVE playing with makeup. I love being creative with it. (my favorite class in middle school was art) before my sophomore year I hated myself. It wasn't until something terrible happened in my life that I decided to Love myself. And everyday I do have insecurities but Im still learning to love myself even without the makeup, because both versions of myself is still ME. So stop makeup shaming me and all the other people who wear makeup because we don't do it to please everyone else. It's simply fun for us to be creative. #ThePowerOfMakeup #StopMakeupShaming A photo posted by Alondra Flores🎀 (@alondraf13) on Jun 25, 2015 at 11:31am PDT

#ThePowerOfMakeup because a girl shouldn't feel pressured to wear or not wear makeup #itsyourchoice A photo posted by Candi (@candissweet) on Jun 24, 2015 at 8:47pm PDT

I've been wanting to do this for weeks after watching @nikkietutorials amazing video addressing #thepowerofmakeup and the numerous reasons people wear it. I wear it because it's sooooooo much fun to put on!....when I can be bothered 😊💅💄💋 #pinupstyle #vintagestyle #pancakeface #pancakemakeup #facehalffull A photo posted by Chloe Nugent (@dameshirleybasterd) on Jun 25, 2015 at 11:01am PDT

Retake filter free.. I had to participate on the #thepowerofmakeup how could I not? I'm a MAC makeup artist. I'm confident in my own skin with or without makeup. But it's fun and exciting. #sorrynotsorry for those who always want to say you must need it. Actually I don't I just love to wear it. We all get that boost once we put on our favorite lipstick or mascara. Life is too short to tip toe around someone else's emotions. Live your life and do you!!! #myartistcommunityoc2 #leggo A photo posted by Leslie Yvonne Shirley-Williams (@loveleicurls) on Jun 24, 2015 at 2:43pm PDT

#thepowerofmakeup ✌🏼️ A photo posted by ⓜⓘⓒⓗⓐⓔⓛⓐ ⓟⓡⓘⓒⓔ (@mickeyann) on Jun 24, 2015 at 12:40pm PDT

The power of makeup is a wonderful thing. Been loving all the comments lately that makeup doesn't define you and to stop the makeup shaming. I don't wear makeup for others, I wear it for myself. And it's fun! Stephen could care less if I wear it or not (often he doesn't know if I am or not haha) and knows I do it for me. I hope to see my other friends share their half face! #thepowerofmakeup #halfface #makeup #motd #selfie #beforeandafter #selflove A photo posted by heather hammond (@hhammond218) on Jun 23, 2015 at 6:59pm PDT

