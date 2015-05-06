Divergent Hunk Theo James Is the New Face of Boss Parfums

Elevated notoriety and opportunities are among the reasons young, promising actors choose to collaborate with major fashion brands. The latest silver-screen hunk to make his foray into the world of fashion and beauty is Theo James, the new face and ambassador of Boss men's fragrances.

Known for his role as Tobias "Four" Eaton in the Divergent series, James will follow in the footsteps of Hollywood leads such as Ryan Reynolds and Gerard Butler and help unveil a new fragrance from the line. And while many fashion houses call for actors to reveal their chiseled bods, James makes a studly, sharp appearance in a black jacket, shirt, and ribbed tie in the first shot from the new series. Simply put, the English actor, who we can now expect to always smell outrageously good, looks sexy.

"This campaign encapsulates the iconic spirit of the brand and reflects my own tastes and attitudes towards a truly unique fragrance," James said in a statement. As for what the star actually smells like in person? We can only hope to find that out someday soon.

