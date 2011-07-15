Then and Now: Harry Potter Stars Transform

It's a big day for Harry Potter fans! The Deathly Hallows Part 2 premiered at 12 a.m., and muggles lined up to catch the final film in the 10-year Potter saga. Some of the magic of Harry Potter is watching the actors grow in sync with their characters, and we've rounded up the series' most striking transformations. Click through the gallery to see how Ginny Weasley (Bonnie Wright, left), Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), Luna Lovegood (Evanna Lynch) and more of your favorite characters have changed since Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. And tell us, have you seen Hallows yet?

