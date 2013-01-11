In Theaters Now: Jessica Chastain's Oscar-Nominated Zero Dark Thirty

Critically acclaimed political-thriller Zero Dark Thirty, which chronicles the CIA's decade-long hunt for al-Qaeda terrorist leader Osama Bin Laden, hits theaters today! Already a Golden Globes and Oscar favorite, racking up nominations for Best Picture and Best Actress for Jessica Chastain at both ceremonies, the Kathryn Bigelow-directed film goes beyond storytelling and engages viewers. “This film asks the audience, where do you go from here?” Chastain said when she took home the honor for Best Actress at the National Board of Review Awards this week in New York City. “Maya is incredible," she told the audience about her character. "And she is a real woman who has intelligence, fierceness, bravery, and tenacity to last a lifetime.” Click here to find out where you can see the film!

