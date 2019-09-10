People Are Freaking Out Over the Weeknd's New Look Following His Split from Bella Hadid

The Weeknd is rocking a whole different look in his first public appearance since splitting up with Bella Hadid.

The musician, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, showed up at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of Uncut Gems, in which he plays himself. But it wasn't just his onscreen debut that got people talking — it was his unrecognizable new look, complete with a shaved chin, a mustache, and different hair, his once gravity-defying locks a thing of the past.

Image zoom Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Fans on Twitter were jarred, to say the least.

The Weeknd Vs Monday pic.twitter.com/ftRerZAW0V — Burga Papillon (@OnohChristian) September 10, 2019

This brah went from The Weeknd to The Sunday Afternoon pic.twitter.com/T4soG8JgUX — Liam Ziervogel (@liamthebeard) September 10, 2019

A lot of you can’t handle the fact that this is ABEL and not THE WEEKND and it really shows. pic.twitter.com/PU1KYO6x6R — Naiya (@Girlbornin94xo) September 10, 2019

Last month, it was announced that he and Hadid had broken up again after getting back together last year. "They are in different places right now, physically and mentally," a source told E!. "They have been arguing a lot recently. [They] haven't spent quality time together in months."

Image zoom Josiah Kamau/Getty Images

However, the source did offer some hope for Bella/Abel 'shippers.

RELATED: Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Broke Up — Again

"They hope to get back together at one point," the source said. "But for now are focusing on themselves and their projects."