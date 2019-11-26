Is The Weeknd's New Song About Selena Gomez? 

Selena Gomez isn't the only one lamenting her past relationships in song form.

It looks like ex-boyfriend The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, is about to release a new song that apparently is all about the "Lose You to Love You" singer.

According to E!, The Weeknd recently registered a new track called "Like Selena" in the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers directory. The listing shows The Weeknd listed as both performer and writer under his real name.

This new track sighting comes just after The Weeknd posted an announcement to his Instagram account that he would be debuting new music. Alongside a close-up, blurry photo of his face, he wrote "the fall starts tomorrow night." That means we could be looking at the "Like Selena" track dropping as early as this evening.

This wouldn't be the first time The Weeknd has sung about Selena. Previously, he dropped "Call Out Your Name" on his My Dear Melancholy album, a clear reference to his relationship with Gomez, which lasted from January 2017 through October 2017.

Following the pair's split, Selena went back to the arms of Justin Bieber, and The Weeknd reunited with ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid. The couple recently split again back in August, a year after they first got back together. Meanwhile, Selena Gomez recently released two tracks of her own that appeared to reference her relationship with Bieber: "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look At Her Now."

It's interesting that the shoe's on the other foot. But we won't know about the true intention behind The Weeknd's latest track until it finally drops. Until then, we'll be keeping our ears open to dig into the juicy new content.