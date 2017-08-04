The Weeknd Proclaims His Love for Selena Gomez in a Sweet, Subtle Way

Selena Gomez is having quite the moment, and The Weeknd couldn't be prouder of her. Honestly, can you blame him?

The Weeknd (whose real name is Abel Tesfaye) took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday to celebrate Gomez's InStyle cover story by sharing a stunning black-and-white photo of her from the spread.

The shot, photographed by Phil Poynter, features Gomez in an Alexander McQueen dress. She wears her hair pulled back in a loose updo that shows off a pair of Sophie Buhai earrings.

And toward the bottom left part of the image, The Weeknd left a personal message: a simple "XO" written in white. Aw!

Gomez, 25, and The Weeknd, 27, have been dating for more than six months, and the "Fetish" singer says she couldn't be happier.

"It's great. I don't depend on one area of my life to make me happy. It's really important for me to love and nourish my friends and family and to make sure that I never get influenced by a guy. I've wanted to be in a strong headspace for years, and I really wasn't," Gomez tells InStyle in the September cover story.

"Before, I was so young and easily influenced, and I'd feel insecure. You want someone to add to your life, not to complete you, if that makes sense," she adds. "I'm lucky because he's more of a best friend than anything else."

It doesn't get much cuter than that!