The Voice Coaches Hilariously Channel ’70s Cops in the Season 13 Promo

With less than a month to go until the stars of The Voice head back to the judging panel for season 13, the coaches take a very campy trip down memory lane.

In a new promo for the upcoming season, judges Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Jennifer Hudson take it way back to the '70s, channeling some of our favorite cop characters from the era in all their retro glory. Silver screen classics like The Mod Squad and Starsky & Hutch get a hilarious revival during the minute-long clip, where we see the foursome speeding through town in a vintage cop car.

The video offers too many moments of '70s goodness to pick just one favorite. Levine sports a curly retro mop and the "Malibu" songstress shows off some cheesy martial arts moves in a denim jumpsuit, while Shelton is unrecognizable in a series of disguises, which include a bushy mustache.

When the group begins to engage in a faux fight, Hudson arrives on the scene in a fire engine red dress to trip them up with some nunchucks. Plus, you can't miss host Carson Daly's screen time as a mechanic named Lug Nut (really!).

Catch Season 13 of The Voice when it comes to NBC on Sept. 25.