The Voice: Watch Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys as Coaches in the New Season 11 Trailer

With the premiere of the 11th season of The Voice just one month away, NBC finally gave us our first up-close look at what promises to be the show's most exciting season yet.

The network recently released the first full trailer for the show's upcoming run after it underwent a serious makeover on the judging panel. And we're happy to report that that doesn't seem to have affected the show's signature side of competitive banter.

Mainstays Adam Levine and Blake Shelton are making their triumphant return to the giant red chairs, alongside two female replacements for Pharrell Williams and Christina Aguilera: newbies Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys. For those of you who haven't been following the show since its inception, Season 11 marks the first time the hit reality singing show has employed two full-time female coaches.

In the new trailer (above) Shelton says, "I don't know if we've ever had a shakeup like this" to which Keys replies: "two women coaches is what The Voice needs!"

The friendly trash talk continues with Cyrus who says, "As much as the world likes to make this girl catfight scenario, that's actually Blake and Adam."

Watch the full trailer above and tune in for the Season 11 premiere on Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.