The Vintage Beauty Product You Need to Start Using Again

Lately I’m a sucker for anything nostalgic—TV shows, music, and even beauty products. After dusting off a bottle of Happy by Clinique (my mother’s favorite perfume growing up), I decided to bring one very vintage face wash back from the dead: Noxzema’s Original Deep Cleansing Cream ($4; drugstore.com).

The product was a staple in my shower throughout my early childhood and until recently I assumed it no longer existed. When it casually came up in a conversation with my mom, she looked at me like I was crazy and told me that I can find it at literally any drugstore. And she was right. As soon as I spotted that generic blue packaging and caught a whiff of its distinct, vaguely medicinal odor, my mind was immediately flooded with elementary school memories and days of pretending I was a Mighty Morphin Power Ranger with my siblings (I was always Kimberly).

But what started as a trip down memory lane quickly turned into a love affair. Since I live in Jersey, I wake up at an ungodly hour to commute into New York City each day, and this has been a savior on those mornings I struggle to get out of bed. The tingly fresh feeling, which can be credited to a blend of menthol, camphor and eucalyptus oil, is like a burst of energy and the best part is it leaves my skin clean and smooth without ever drying it out. Is it the fanciest face wash out there? No, but it’s a classic, and it works.

Courtesy

PHOTOS: The Throwback Beauty Products InStyle Editors Love, and Their Modern-Day Counterparts