The View Gets a Makeover with Updated Co-Hosts

Change is good! Joy Behar will make a return to The View and brand-new co-hosts Candace Cameron Bure and Paula Faris will join her. [ABC News]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter is back again. This time the singer will hit the stage for Dancing with the Stars. [Access Hollywood]

2. Move on over Starbucks, because pumpkin spice latte M&M's will launch this week. [People]

3. Starting this December Saudia Arabia will allow women to vote and run for office for the first time in the country's history. [Washington Post]

4. It may have taken 27 years, but N.W.A.'s song "Straight Outta Compton" finally lands on the Billboard Hot 100 Singles chart. [Time]

5. In honor of World Peace Day, Burger King seriously wants to join forces with McDonald's to create a free McWhopper. [E! Online]