The Strain Star Corey Stoll Says Fans Can Expect Lots of Surprises in Season Two

As the fans of the twisted vampire series The Strain gear up for another season, which kicks off this Sunday, InStyle caught up with the show's star (and Ant-Man villain) Corey Stoll for the inside scoop on the upcoming episodes.

Stoll plays Dr. Ephraim Goodweather, the reluctant hero of the series who is trying to stop a vampire plague from overtaking New York City—and the world. Based on the book trilogy by Chuck Hogan and Guillermo del Toro—they're also the creators of the show—the series is not for the faint of heart. Just one look at the show's graphic billboards (which were pulled due to the graphic nature and several complaints) is enough to make your stomach turn. Thankfully, viewers have the handsome Stoll, who dons a wig for the show, to help brighten the darkness.

So what exactly can fans of worms crawling out of an eyeball expect from the thriller's new episodes? "This season veers away from the books more," explains the 39-year old actor, adding that the show-runner Carlton Cuse had told him "about 80 percent of it is new." Now that's a major change. That also means, those who read the books are in for a host of surprises in the second season. Stoll went on to say: "The books created this wonderful world of mythology, but to flesh out five seasons of a TV show, there really isn't enough plot. It wouldn’t be as interesting for the audience that read the books."

Also expect a bump up in special effects. Fans of the first season (now available on Netflix) may still be having nightmares recalling thousands of vampires sleeping in the NYC subway tunnels, but season two of The Strain is set for even more epic chills. "There was this one scene at a gas station where they achieved a large scale that was crazy," Stoll shares. "They really made it a showcase of how big it could be. There are three or four episodes this season that have like doubled what was done before. The story is accelerating and the scope is much larger in terms of time and place. You also have these flashbacks that expand thousands of years and thousands of miles."

Get ready for a cringe-worthy adventure as season two of The Strain airs Sundays at 10 pm on F/X, starting July 12.

