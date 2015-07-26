This Bowl May Just Be the Cutest Way to Tell Someone You Love Them

There are plenty of ways to say those three little words to the love of your life, be it via text, email, or IRL, but few methods are more old-school romantic than a hidden message. Such a private note takes an elevated form with custom ceramic gifts by The Setting, a new e-commerce line of handmade tableware featuring six too-cute-for-words pieces, from bowls to mugs to jewelry dishes, all with the option of being personalized with a sweet scrawling of your own. The options are endless: you could commemorate a special date (see above), a beloved quote, or even an inside joke.

"It's a subtle way to convey your appreciation for someone special," says founder Amanda Shine, who previously planned special events for the likes of Gucci, Everlane, and Helmut Lang. Suffice it say, Shine knows her way around a fine table setting. And in fact, her love of pottery is a years-long affair—she actually hand-throws many of The Setting's pieces herself in her N.Y.C. studio. The brand's ethos, she says, is to create a beautifully crafted setting inspired by those who matter the most (hence the name). "The messages are an added indulgence," she says.

You can pick up the Half Moon bowl (pictured above) for $75 and shop the whole collection at thesettingnyc.com.

