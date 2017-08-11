The Rock’s Enormous New Bull Tattoo Reflects Life Lessons He’s Learned

Jonathan Borge
Aug 11, 2017

For Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, tattoos are a permanent reflection of your life’s story. And while he famously covered a part of his right arm with a Brahma bull, the 45-year-old star has officially said goodbye to his old ink and hello to a brand-new masterpiece.

On Friday, he took to Instagram to share an outrageously eye-catching image of the new tattoo that has replaced the bull. Basically, it’s a larger, way more vivid and detailed bull that, according to his caption, truly defines where he is today.

Evolution of the bull. After 3 sessions and 22hrs of tattooing with world renowned @NikkoHurtado, the story's almost done.. Every detail is a reflection of my own personal history. From the cracks and heavy damage in the bone representing life's hard lessons I've learned over the years. Just like scars and wrinkles - I'm so grateful to have 'em because they're earned. To the horns, not pointing up or out to the side, but pointing straight ahead representing relentless energy and forward progress. The core and anchor of this image is in the eye. Look closely and you'll find the life, energy, power and you'll feel the MANA (spirit). The eye tells the story of a disruptive positive energy always ready to dent the universe. Depending on the light and angle, sometimes the energy's subtle and sometimes it's glaring. But it's always alive and ready to disrupt the universe and love and protect my family and all things I love with intense passion and gratitude. Cheers to living, learning, evolving and growing. And to the positive disrupters ready to dent the universe. #EvolutionOfTheBull #TheDisrupter #TheMana #NowLetsBreakOutTheTequila

How long did the work of art take? A whopping three sessions and 22 hours with L.A.-based tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado. In his caption, The Rock opens up about its meaning, explaining how every single stroke is intentional.

“From the cracks and heavy damage in the bone representing life’s hard lessons I’ve learned over the years. Just like scars and wrinkles—I’m so grateful to have ‘em because they’re earned,” he wrote, adding, “To the horns, pointing up or out to the side, but pointing straight ahead representing relentless energy and forward progress.”

Additionally, The Rock cites “Mana," a word of Polynesian origin that translates to power in reference to forces of nature. “The core and anchor of this image is in the eye. Look closely and you’ll find the life, energy, power and you’ll feel the MANA (spirit),” he wrote. “The eye tells the story of a disruptive positive energy always ready to dent the universe.”

Essentially, his entire message is a positive one: “Cheers to living, learning, evolving and growing. And to the positive disrupters ready to dent the universe.”

Now that’s touching.

