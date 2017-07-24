Watch The Rock Star in a 4-Minute “Movie” with Apple’s Siri

Siri has officially made her acting debut, but something tells us this one won’t be up for Oscar noms.

On Sunday, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson teased his latest project on Instagram by sharing an image of what at first glance looks like the poster for a badass sci-fi flick called The Rock x Siri: Dominate the Day. “I partnered w/ #Apple to make the biggest, coolest, sexiest, craziest, doper, most over the top, funniest (is that even a word?) movie ever made. And I have the greatest co-star of all time—#Siri,” he wrote, teasing the film.

Basically, the project, which is basically a commercial, dropped on Apple’s YouTube page and it’s one of the most produced ads we’ve ever seen. Across the nearly 4-minute clip, The Rock turns to Apple’s voice-activated assistant to help him get through his day and super busy work schedule. “Hey Siri, show me my life goals list,” he begins.

“Hey Siri, get me a Lyft ride to LAX,” he continues. From there, things turn into a non-stop scene from any movie in which you’d expect The Rock to star in. There are stunts. He flies a plane. Heads to a fashion show. Cooks. And even stars in another movie, within the “film.”

RELATED: See Your Fav Stars Doing Their Thing at Comic-Con

Watch the full video above.