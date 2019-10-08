Rihanna Is Releasing an Autobiography

Rihanna is adding another title to the many bedazzled hats she wears as a veritable mogul: author.

The singer, fashion designer, and businesswoman who brought us Fenty Beauty is embarking on a partnership with publisher Phaidon to bring us a new "visual autobiography."

The Rihanna Book is a comprehensive collection of over 1,000 photographs across 504 pages, clocking in at a hefty 15 pounds. RiRi took to Instagram with an official announcement.

"Over 5 years in the making... happy to finally share this collection of incredible memories," RiRi shared alongside a clip featuring her book. "Thank you to all of the photographers and artists that contributed and to @phaidonsnaps for working with me to publish my first piece of art in a new industry! Make sure you pre-order the book now on therihannabook.com #theRIHANNAbook."

The book will chronicle the singer's life from childhood to stardom, as well as all of the moments in between across the pop star's storied career.

As Rih noted, the book is up for grabs right now, so you might want to go ahead and lock your copy in if you're planning on buying. While you can snag the standard edition for $150, The Rihanna Book is also coming in three different special editions. There's also the Fenty x Phaidon version for $175, which comes with a custom steel tabletop bookstand that proclaims (likely from the Bad Gal herself) that "This Sh*t Is Heavy."

The Ultra Luxury Supreme edition is already sold out. According to Rolling Stone, rapper Cardi B bid on the extravagant edition, which was up for auction during Rihanna's Diamond Ball earlier this year. This decadent version of the book came packing the gorgeous photo book as well as a custom marble pedestal to store it on, designed in collaboration with The Haas Brothers.

Don't worry, though – you can still nab the signed Luxury Supreme edition for $5,500. It comes packing a special tabletop bookstand referred to as "Drippy + The Brain," which resembles gold dripping all the way around the pages. Only hardcore Rihanna fans need apply, obviously.