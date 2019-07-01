You Can Now Shop The Ordinary at Ulta 

Fans of affordable, cult-status skincare products rejoice: Deciem's best-selling brand The Ordinary is now available at Ulta.

In just three years since its launch, The Ordinary has quickly become a fan-favorite skincare line for its clinical ingredients at accessible price points. The only problem is that actually getting these products in your hands isn't always easy. Because of the demand, certain hero products, like the Granactive Retinoid 2% Emulsion, are often out of stock for months.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

That's what makes The Ordinary dropping at Ulta so exciting. It's another place to replenish your The Ordinary creams and serums when they're inevitably out of stock at Deciem and Sephora.

Starting today, 26 of The Ordinary's products are available at Ulta.com, all priced at $15 or less. Included in the assortment is the beloved hydrating Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 serum and Buffet, a smoothing and firming serum. On August 5, the products will be hit the shelves of 400 Ulta stores.

According to a statement from Deciem, the brand plans to eventually its products offerings and enter more Ulta locations.

Whether you already swear by The Ordinary's serums or you've been curious about trying the brand, the following are five of our favorite products, now available at Ulta.