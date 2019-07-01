You Can Now Shop The Ordinary at Ulta
Fans of affordable, cult-status skincare products rejoice: Deciem's best-selling brand The Ordinary is now available at Ulta.
In just three years since its launch, The Ordinary has quickly become a fan-favorite skincare line for its clinical ingredients at accessible price points. The only problem is that actually getting these products in your hands isn't always easy. Because of the demand, certain hero products, like the Granactive Retinoid 2% Emulsion, are often out of stock for months.
That's what makes The Ordinary dropping at Ulta so exciting. It's another place to replenish your The Ordinary creams and serums when they're inevitably out of stock at Deciem and Sephora.
Starting today, 26 of The Ordinary's products are available at Ulta.com, all priced at $15 or less. Included in the assortment is the beloved hydrating Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 serum and Buffet, a smoothing and firming serum. On August 5, the products will be hit the shelves of 400 Ulta stores.
According to a statement from Deciem, the brand plans to eventually its products offerings and enter more Ulta locations.
Whether you already swear by The Ordinary's serums or you've been curious about trying the brand, the following are five of our favorite products, now available at Ulta.
The Ordinary Caffeine Solution 5% + EGCG
Massage this caffeine and EGCG (purified epigallocatechin gallatyl glucoside derived from green tea leaves) solution on your eye area to de-puff and brighten dark eye circles.
The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5
At just $7, this is one of the most affordable hyaluronic acid serums on the market. It's formulated with different sized molecules of HA to penetrate the skin at all levels for optimal hydration. Vitamin B5 helps keep the surface of your skin extra smooth.
The Ordinary Mineral UV Filters SPF 30 with Antioxidants
On top of SPF 30 coverage, this mineral, non-nano, zinc-based sunscreen also contains antioxidants for extra protection from environmental free radicals.
The Ordinary Granactive Retinoid 2% Emulsion
While retinol is considered a superstar anti-aging ingredient, it's notoriously irritating. That's why The Ordinary uses two next-generation retinoids in its emulsion. Both are just as potent, but don't cause any flaking, peeling, and redness. It's no wonder Kim Kardashian's a fan.
The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%
If you've yet to experience what niacinamide can do for your skin, this is a solid (and wallet-friendly) product to start with. Known for its effectiveness at treating acne, oiliness, redness, and dark spots, the ingredient can help keep blemish-prone skin balanced. The serum can be used both morning and night and works well on all skin types, but if you use vitamin C in your routine, alternate it to prevent irritation.