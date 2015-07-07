Everything You Need to Know About The O.C. Musical (So Far)

Welcome back to the O.C., b-tch. Ryan Atwood, Seth Cohen, Marissa Cooper, and Summer Roberts are joining forces again, but this time they'll be singing through all their teen angst. The O.C. musical is in the works for a one night only performance on August 30 at Sterling's Upstairs at The Federal in Los Angeles.

Developed by Jordan Ross and Lindsey Rosin, the creators behind the buzzy Cruel Intentions musical, we can't wait to see what the duo have in store for the series and if there will be another cast reunion in the audience. Here is what we've gleaned so far from the show's Twitter account, @ocmusical.

Casting is still in progress, but they're off to a good start.

While we haven't heard who will play the fab four, a few other core cast members have recently been announced. The most exciting is actress Autumn Reeser, who played Taylor Townsend on the third and fourth season of the TV series, but will take on the role of Newpsie queen bee Julie Cooper in the musical. "Musical theater and The O.C. have both been a big part of my life … Someone has decided to sandwich them together so I'm taking a big bite outta that! #OCMusical," said Reeser on Whosay.

Rick Cosnett, best known for his work on The Flash, will step into the shoes (and eyebrows) of patriarch Sandy Cohen.

Christine Lakin (Step By Step) will star as lovable (and chardonnay-loving) mom Kirsten Cohen.

Drew Seeley (Another Cinderella Story) was cast as water polo player (and O.C. welcome committee) Luke Ward.

The music will be spot-on.

The creators have already teased some songs from the script including "Smile like You Mean It" by The Killers, which looks to be performed by Kirsten and Marissa. Ryan will sing the show's theme song, "California" by Phantom Planet and yes, Seth will cover Death Cab for Cutie at some point (hopefully at The Bait Shop). While there are so many memorable O.C. songs to choose from, we also hope they work in Rooney's "I'm Shakin'", "If You Leave" by Nada Surf, and Jeff Buckley's "Hallelujah".

Josh Schwartz is a character.

Die-hard O.C. fans will be thrilled to learn that creator Josh Schwartz will also be represented in the musical, thought it's unclear how he will fit into the plot. Buzzfeed editor Jarett Wieselman will play Schwartz in all his genius glory.

Oliver Trask will not be in the musical.

We're glad the season one sociopath isn't going to be anywhere near the show (we'll never forgive him for trying to break up Ryan and Marissa), but we wouldn't mind if there was a reference to the golden couple's epic New Year's Eve kiss (below), which played out at Oliver's party. The other characters that we'd be happy to see left off the playbill? Marissa's friend Johnny Harper, Caleb's other daughter Lindsay Gardner, and Sandy's ex Rebecca Bloom.

It's Peter Gallagher-approved.

Gallagher, who played rad dad Sandy Cohen on the TV show, is currently performing in Broadway's On The Twentieth Century, but he has already tweeted his praise for The O.C musical. "Busy in another musical on B'way at the moment so sending you all good wishes! Break a leg!" he said after it was announced.

For more information on tickets and cast updates, follow @ocmusical on Twitter. California, here we come!

