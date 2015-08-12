The Notebook Is Being Turned Into a Television Show

It still isn't over: The beloved romantic tearjerker The Notebook may soon turn into a television show!

According to Entertainment Weekly, The CW is developing a series based on the 1996 Nicholas Sparks novel and the 2004 mega-successful film adaptation that starred Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams.

The network's official description: "This series will follow the romantic journey of the two beloved central characters Noah and Allie, at the outset of their blossoming relationship as they build their lives and their future together against the backdrop of the racial politics, economic inequities, and social mores of post-World War II of the late 1940s in North Carolina."

However, one thing that will be missing from the series is the older couple's very sad storyline—though that may make the series a little bit less of a weekly sobfest!

But the big question is, who could they cast to play young Allie and Noah who could come close to recreating McAdams and Gosling's chemistry? We look forward to finding out.

PHOTOS: Rachel McAdam's Most Stylish Moments