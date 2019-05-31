People Are Terrified of the New Lion King's Pumbaa
He's not *quite* as cuddly as his animated predecessor ...
The Lion King controversies keep coming …
After sparking outrage (yes, outrage) in April over the scraggly and “straightwashed” Scar, the live-action adaptation moved to release character posters for Simba, Nala, Mufasa, Sarabi, Scar, Zazu, Rafiki, Timon, and Pumbaa (which is spelled with two a’s, ICYMI).
Like Scar, Pumbaa, voiced by Seth Rogen, is also a bit less clean-cut than his Disney counterpart — and, you know, less red and cuddly, because he’s a legitimate warthog.
Apparently, people weren’t ready to see a hyper-realistic Pumbaa:
Though some of course pointed out the absurdity in fearing a pretty standard-looking warthog:
We have a feeling the response to Pumbaa has Rogen like:
(You can hear it, right?)
Don’t worry, the other characters sparked some feels, too:
At the rate they’re going, this surely won’t be the last instance of character-based outrage to go viral ahead of The Lion King’s premiere — it's simply the circle of life (on the internet).
The film opens nationwide July 19.