People Are Terrified of the New Lion King's Pumbaa 

The Lion King controversies keep coming …

After sparking outrage (yes, outrage) in April over the scraggly and “straightwashed” Scar, the live-action adaptation moved to release character posters for Simba, Nala, Mufasa, Sarabi, Scar, Zazu, Rafiki, Timon, and Pumbaa (which is spelled with two a’s, ICYMI).

Like Scar, Pumbaa, voiced by Seth Rogen, is also a bit less clean-cut than his Disney counterpart — and, you know, less red and cuddly, because he’s a legitimate warthog.

I am Pumbaa pic.twitter.com/fxFgUWCXLI — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 30, 2019

Apparently, people weren’t ready to see a hyper-realistic Pumbaa:

Pumbaa looks like he walked in from the set of The Witch. pic.twitter.com/MvxFIucl2A — Scott Stamper (@DerfelMacGuffin) May 30, 2019

are we just gonna ignore how fucking terrifying pumbaa is??? is this not a children’s movie??? https://t.co/Ebm6sNQ730 — arabella (@schezrehn) May 30, 2019

seth rogen is

PUMBAA pic.twitter.com/5JMaZvjOPd — pedor (@pedraum_quejero) May 30, 2019

bro just wondering why pumbaa looks like he’s ready to kill me behind a chillis — al (@blankwaste) May 30, 2019

Therapist: Realistic Pumbaa isn't real, he can't hurt you.



Realistic Pumbaa: pic.twitter.com/jvGoV56BsQ — Captain Conker Diamond (@CaptainConkerD5) May 31, 2019

Instagram Pumbaa vs. Reality Pumbaa 😉🦛 pic.twitter.com/Cy3fTQVJyW — Jeff Barrett (@BarrettAll) May 30, 2019

Though some of course pointed out the absurdity in fearing a pretty standard-looking warthog:

What the hell yall thought Pumbaa was suppose to look like? Piglet? pic.twitter.com/c7HKcC4OiZ — DKT (@darleneturner53) May 30, 2019

People are talking about Pumbaa saying he ugly and terrifying bitch he’s a warthog he’s not Wilbur from Charlotte’s Web 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YnG5Wlf9Er — alex (@alexelizabetth) May 30, 2019

did y’all really expect pumbaa to not look like a warthog...? pic.twitter.com/8i9erNNAjm — 🌨 (@sotaylorwaslike) May 30, 2019

We have a feeling the response to Pumbaa has Rogen like:

(You can hear it, right?)

Don’t worry, the other characters sparked some feels, too:

The meerkat version of @billyeichner still looks like he’s about to run into your personal space and scream at you on the street. #TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/EP7xU58NX0 — Jason Carlos (@jaarlos) May 30, 2019

new #LionKing movie looks dope can't wait to see it :) pic.twitter.com/waZ7ZNSwD1 — Danny Devito Facts (@FactsDevito) May 30, 2019

in the original 'Lion King' young Nala and Simba's differences are pronounced; in the remake they almost look identical. I'll be surprised if I can tell them apart at all when they aren't speaking. pic.twitter.com/nATM0BEZIG — Elvis The Alien (@ElvisTheAlienTV) May 30, 2019

Why does Zazu look scarier than Scar 💀 pic.twitter.com/8Or5GCZpwM — 🍀 (@Jiu_Yeon) May 30, 2019

I'm very excited about being in The Lion King. I just can't quite work out if this is a photo of me, or whether this is the finished bird. pic.twitter.com/Py20Wibvqd — John Oliver (@iamjohnoliver) May 31, 2019

At the rate they’re going, this surely won’t be the last instance of character-based outrage to go viral ahead of The Lion King’s premiere — it's simply the circle of life (on the internet).

The film opens nationwide July 19.