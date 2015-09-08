Your Summer Won't Be Complete Until You Try This S'more and Peaches Pie

If you're looking for an epic recipe to close out summer 2015 with a bang, s'meaches pie (that's s'mores + peaches) is your new weekend priority. The brainchild of chef and Kitchy Kitchen blogger Claire Thomas, who's cooked for everyone from Lea Michele to Rachel Zoe, this fresh peach pie, enveloped in a graham cracker crust and topped with toasted marshmellow frosting, combines two of the most classic summertime desserts into one ingenious hybrid treat, rendering it doubly fun to devour. Because why have just one dessert, when you can have two in one?

See below for the recipe.

S'meaches Pie

Ingredients:

1/3 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup white sugar

2 1/2 tbsp cornstarch

Pinch of salt

1/3 cup water

4 cups fresh peaches, sliced

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

2 tbsp butter

1 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 graham cracker pie crust, blind baked in a 9-inch pie tin, or, if you're short on time, bought from a store

1 recipe marshmallow topping (recipe below)

Directions:

1. In a medium saucepan, combine sugar, cornstarch, and salt. Blend in water and add 2 1/2 cups peaches. Bring to a boil, stirring and roughly smashing the peaches. Boil, stirring constantly, until mixture is very thick, for a few minutes. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla extract, cayenne, butter, and lemon juice. Cool completely.

2. Add the peach mixture to the pie crust, and top with the remaining fresh peaches. Dollop the marshmellow topping in the center, and spread, still revealing the peaches at the edge. Using a torch, or carefully under a broiler, toast the marshmallow topping.

Graham Cracker Crust

Ingredients:

2 cups graham cracker crumbs (2 packs, broken down in a food processor)

12 tbsp (1 and 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter, melted

2 tbsp white sugar

1 pinch salt

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. Combine all of the ingredients in a food processor (or with your hands) until evenly distributed and clumping a bit. Spread evenly into a 9-inch pie or tart pan, patting down with your hands. Pop in the oven and bake for 10 minutes, until deeper in color. Remove from the oven and cool on the counter completely.

Marshmallow Topping

Ingredients:

1 large egg white

3/4 cups superfine sugar

2 1/2 tbsp cold water

Pinch cream of tartar

1 tsp light corn syrup

1/2 tsp pure vanilla extract

Directions:

1. Mix the egg white, sugar, water, cream of tartar, and corn syrup in a large heatproof bowl. Fill a medium saucepan about two-thirds full with water and bring to a boil. Place the bowl over the saucepan (it should be about an inch away from the boiling water). Beat continuously with a hand mixer for 10 minutes.

2. At this point, it should be white and thickened. Remove from the heat and beat in the vanilla. Continue beating until the icing becomes shiny, very thick, and spreadable, about 10 minutes more.

