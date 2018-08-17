The Cast of The Hills Will Reunite at the VMAs and We’re Desperate for Answers

Love! Friendship! Internships at Teen Vogue!

Anyone who spent their free time watching MTV’s The Hills knows just how enthralling the rich (literally) and often vapid (let’s be real) lives of a group of freshly-minted, 20-something Angelenos were for millions of viewers between 2006 and 2010. For the uninitiated, the “reality show” (us naïve youths later learned it was heavily scripted) chronicled the dramatic accounts of an original cast starring Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Lo Bosworth, Stephanie Pratt, Jason Wahler, and Brody Jenner (!!), to name a few, not to mention occasional appearances by “villain” Kristin Cavallari.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Starting to ring a bell?

The men and women on the show all moved on to live separate lives — Conrad and Port became mothers, for instance, while Spencer and Heidi Pratt got married and fell in love with crystals — but now … now they’re getting back together. In fact, a reunion is actually happening incredibly soon, eight years after The Hills came to a close.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images

RELATED: One of the First Aretha Franklin Tributes Comes Courtesy of Ariana Grande

People reports that the cast will reunite on the red carpet at Monday’s 2018 MTV VMAs, where they’re set to make a “big announcement.” No word on anything else — not which members will show up, not the gravity of the announcement, not the state of Lauren and Kristin’s relationship (they feuded many, many times). But one thing’s for sure: this is a crew that really, really, really did go their separate ways, so the prospect of having them all together under one roof, in one photo, should blow the minds of millennials the world over.

As People added, former castmates like Cavallari have previously hinted at the chances of a reboot, so it’s possible that the time has finally come. Until Monday, the rest is still unwritten.